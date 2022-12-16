Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Cut by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $91,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 255,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,230,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $492,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $194.92 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

