Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SCHRODERS IS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% during the 2nd quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,059,000 after buying an additional 1,184,298 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,805,000 after buying an additional 967,924 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,171,000 after buying an additional 804,080 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,885,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,285,000 after buying an additional 372,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,152,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.67. 128,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,869. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.03. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $108.58.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

