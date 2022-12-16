Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Decreased by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SCHRODERS IS Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% during the 2nd quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after buying an additional 1,184,298 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after buying an additional 967,924 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,171,000 after buying an additional 804,080 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,885,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,285,000 after buying an additional 372,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,152,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $87.62 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.03.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

