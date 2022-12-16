Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $29,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.13. The company had a trading volume of 51,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,575. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.15.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

