Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,910,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 13.0% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $482,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.34. The stock had a trading volume of 31,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,575. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.15.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

