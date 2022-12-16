Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.8% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $173,214,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after acquiring an additional 674,166 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after acquiring an additional 610,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $83,786,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $141.10 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.15.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.