Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.8% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $173,214,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after acquiring an additional 674,166 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after acquiring an additional 610,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $83,786,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $141.10 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.15.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
