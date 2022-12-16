VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.78

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.50. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 544,844 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut VBI Vaccines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

VBI Vaccines Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $126.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 39.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

