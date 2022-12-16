VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.78

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.50. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 544,844 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James cut VBI Vaccines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
VBI Vaccines Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $126.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VBI Vaccines
VBI Vaccines Company Profile
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.