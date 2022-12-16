Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,400 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 240,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VNTR shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Venator Materials to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Venator Materials from $1.90 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.05 to $0.65 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Venator Materials from $2.20 to $0.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.89.

Venator Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:VNTR traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $61.53 million, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venator Materials

Venator Materials ( NYSE:VNTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.27). Venator Materials had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Venator Materials will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 114.2% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,340,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 714,540 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 9.6% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,207,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 106,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 154.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 345,694 shares during the last quarter.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

Featured Stories

