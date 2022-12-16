Venus USDC Price Up 0% Over Last Week (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $103.79 million and approximately $16.16 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02175094 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $10,660,236.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

