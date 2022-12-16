Venus USDC (vUSDC) Achieves Market Cap of $103.78 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $103.78 million and $13.23 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Venus USDC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $891.24 or 0.05233317 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.39 or 0.00489666 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,940.94 or 0.29012966 BTC.

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02175094 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $10,660,236.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus USDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus USDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.