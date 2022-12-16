Verge Price Reaches $0.0026 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Verge has a market capitalization of $42.13 million and approximately $661,051.73 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,928.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00403492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021838 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.76 or 0.00861033 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00101877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.21 or 0.00609693 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00282840 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,058,463 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.