Verge Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $42.84 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,692.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00398727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022346 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.29 or 0.00840424 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00096375 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.41 or 0.00601538 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00275337 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,069,275 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

