Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Oppenheimer

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VRNT. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $35.84 on Monday. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $79,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 117,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,422,915.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $55,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,726,389.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $79,627.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 117,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,422,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,483 shares of company stock valued at $356,181 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,283,000 after acquiring an additional 77,055 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Verint Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,253,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,619,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 15.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,821,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,314,000 after acquiring an additional 521,003 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Verint Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,554,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,085,000 after acquiring an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Verint Systems by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,126,000 after acquiring an additional 278,706 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

