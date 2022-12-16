VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $404,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,514,210.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $418,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $199.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.32 and its 200 day moving average is $183.85.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,364,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,305,766,000 after acquiring an additional 262,334 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,822,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $850,265,000 after purchasing an additional 228,682 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,711,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $453,675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,043,000 after acquiring an additional 82,074 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

