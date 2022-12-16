VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.16. 45,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,352,296. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

