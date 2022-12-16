VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15,486.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 165.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQN opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.57.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th.

