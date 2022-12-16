Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRDN shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

VRDN opened at $27.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $782.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.91. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 17.35, a current ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.29% and a negative net margin of 6,009.30%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $440,246.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,381 shares of company stock valued at $636,233. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,696,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,731 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 2,130,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,693,000 after purchasing an additional 277,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 559,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,083,000 after purchasing an additional 445,898 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,164,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

