VirtualMeta (VMA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $61.42 Million

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $61.42 million and approximately $5.09 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02670144 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars.

