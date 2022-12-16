VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,440,000 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the November 15th total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.86.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of VMware

VMware Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 22.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 539.8% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 171,594 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $19,558,000 after acquiring an additional 144,773 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 84.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $122.99. 1,453,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.46 and a 200 day moving average of $116.01. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $136.85.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

