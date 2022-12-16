Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Update

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the November 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.7 days.

Vontobel Stock Up 11.5 %

OTCMKTS:VONHF opened at 65.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 56.99. Vontobel has a 12 month low of 53.83 and a 12 month high of 82.40.

Vontobel Company Profile

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients. The company operates through Asset Management, Platforms & Services, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments. The Wealth Management segment offers managed solutions, advisory services, and investment products; and financial planning and consulting, pension planning, succession planning, and estate planning solutions, as well as real estate financing and Lombard loans.

