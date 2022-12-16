VVS Finance (VVS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $733,544.25

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $96.22 million and approximately $733,544.25 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 68,886,564,165,780 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,574,978,965,673 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

