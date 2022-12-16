Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $165.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €173.00 ($182.11) to €125.00 ($131.58) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Wacker Chemie from €180.00 ($189.47) to €183.00 ($192.63) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Wacker Chemie from €155.00 ($163.16) to €135.00 ($142.11) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €160.00 ($168.42) to €150.00 ($157.89) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €146.00 ($153.68) to €140.00 ($147.37) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.13.

OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $134.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.74. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $200.00.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

