Wajax (TSE:WJX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.28

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.28 and traded as high as C$20.42. Wajax shares last traded at C$19.90, with a volume of 24,241 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Wajax from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Wajax Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$423.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.27.

Wajax Dividend Announcement

About Wajax

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Wajax’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

