Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $156.07 billion-$156.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.76 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.01-$6.07 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.26.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $145.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.08.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $647,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.