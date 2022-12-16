Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.65.

DIS opened at $90.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $160.32. The firm has a market cap of $165.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,841 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $1,218,240,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after purchasing an additional 165,075 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

