WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) Insider Purchases A$82,287.06 in Stock

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 51,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.59 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of A$82,287.06 ($55,599.37).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 15,093 shares of WAM Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.59 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of A$24,043.15 ($16,245.37).

WAM Capital Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 30.93, a current ratio of 30.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

WAM Capital Cuts Dividend

WAM Capital Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, October 16th. WAM Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

