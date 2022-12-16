WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) Insider Purchases A$82,287.06 in Stock

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 51,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.59 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of A$82,287.06 ($55,599.37).
Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 13th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 15,093 shares of WAM Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.59 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of A$24,043.15 ($16,245.37).
WAM Capital Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 30.93, a current ratio of 30.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
WAM Capital Cuts Dividend
WAM Capital Company Profile
WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.
