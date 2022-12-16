Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $30.67 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00074462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00053553 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022494 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

