Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Update

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on WCN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.63.
Insider Activity at Waste Connections
In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections
Waste Connections Price Performance
NYSE:WCN traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,354. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.43 and a 200-day moving average of $134.18.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Waste Connections Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
