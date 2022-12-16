Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Update

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WCN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.63.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Waste Connections Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WCN traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,354. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.43 and a 200-day moving average of $134.18.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

