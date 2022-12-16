Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Waste Management by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $163.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.12 and a 200 day moving average of $161.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

