Wayfair (NYSE:W) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on W. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut Wayfair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Wayfair to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.21.
Shares of W stock opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.88. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $206.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Wayfair by 27.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 793.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 257,067 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 332.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
