Wayfair (NYSE:W) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on W. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut Wayfair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Wayfair to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.21.

Shares of W stock opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.88. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $206.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00.

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $157,718.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,397.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $157,718.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,397.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,833 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $67,326.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,359 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,176.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,193. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Wayfair by 27.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 793.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 257,067 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 332.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

