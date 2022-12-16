Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 235,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after buying an additional 66,683 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 125.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 567,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,320,000 after acquiring an additional 316,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $13,230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.23. 19,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,109. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.06.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

