Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $244.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.03. 18,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 759.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.93.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.01%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.