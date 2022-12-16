Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Lowers Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,113 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 17,523 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.8% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Salesforce by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,586 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.82. The stock had a trading volume of 198,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,914. The company has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a PE ratio of 465.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $261.35.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $374,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,550,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,722 shares of company stock valued at $29,429,991. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

