Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 10,592 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,592 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 6,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.44.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $4.77 on Friday, reaching $345.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,525. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $412.66. The company has a market cap of $116.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

