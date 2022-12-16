Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 1,865 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock worth $10,156,275. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

NYSE:NOW traded down $6.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $393.73. 16,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $390.70 and its 200-day moving average is $432.59. The firm has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 404.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $667.64.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

