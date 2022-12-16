Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Trims Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lessened its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 6,210.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 151,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 148,993 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 38.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 100.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 214,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 107,349 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on QRVO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qorvo Trading Down 2.5 %

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $94.47. 15,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,109. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $163.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.03.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.