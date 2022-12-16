Webis (LON:WEB) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Rating) were down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01). Approximately 494,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 481,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.02).

Webis Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.50. The stock has a market cap of £4.72 million and a PE ratio of 14.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.04.

About Webis

(Get Rating)

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming and technology sectors. The company offers deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; and business-to business wagering product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Webis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.