WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.58-$4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $96.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.77.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 103.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $440,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 46.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

