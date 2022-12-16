WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.58-4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.61. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.58-$4.62 EPS.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.91.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $96.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after buying an additional 83,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,591,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after buying an additional 52,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,287,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,607,000 after acquiring an additional 26,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

