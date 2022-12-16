Wedbush Trims Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Target Price to $30.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.91.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE SI opened at $18.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $599.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $166.60.

Institutional Trading of Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,709,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,100,000 after acquiring an additional 354,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,125,000 after acquiring an additional 98,313 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,349,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,671,000 after acquiring an additional 57,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,632,000 after acquiring an additional 322,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.