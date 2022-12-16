Wells Fargo & Company Lowers QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $105.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on QCOM. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $116.64 on Monday. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.12.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.