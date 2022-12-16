Wells Fargo & Company Trims Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Target Price to $44.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Glaukos from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glaukos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.63.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $43.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average is $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.23. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 28.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Glaukos by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Glaukos by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.