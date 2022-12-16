Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MNP)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

MNP stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $15.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14.

In other Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47,500.00, for a total value of $7,362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

