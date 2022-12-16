Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MNP)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Price Performance
MNP stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $15.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47,500.00, for a total value of $7,362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.
