WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,389.92

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,389.92 ($17.05) and traded as high as GBX 1,538.50 ($18.87). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,537.50 ($18.86), with a volume of 382,549 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,930 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($23.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on WH Smith from GBX 2,180 ($26.75) to GBX 1,975 ($24.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WH Smith from GBX 1,840 ($22.57) to GBX 1,390 ($17.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on WH Smith from GBX 1,900 ($23.31) to GBX 2,000 ($24.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,944.17 ($23.85).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,054.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,314.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,390.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

In other WH Smith news, insider Marion Sears acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.16) per share, with a total value of £20,985 ($25,745.31).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

