Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,720 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for approximately 0.7% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $16,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $6,661,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.2 %

WPM stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. The business had revenue of $218.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.