Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Trading Down 1.5%

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 138.60 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 139.90 ($1.72). Approximately 222,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 761,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.10 ($1.74).

Wickes Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £356.74 million and a P/E ratio of 666.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 144.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 429.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Wickes Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.