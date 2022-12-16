WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the November 15th total of 48,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of WidePoint by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 35,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of WidePoint by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 26,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 14,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of WYY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,217. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

