Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 326.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 70,691 shares in the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMI opened at $9.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $12.24.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

