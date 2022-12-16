Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.22

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.22 and traded as low as $6.04. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 1,076 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a market cap of $30.03 million, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Willamette Valley Vineyards

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

