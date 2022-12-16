Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.22

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.22 and traded as low as $6.04. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 1,076 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a market cap of $30.03 million, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional Trading of Willamette Valley Vineyards
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
