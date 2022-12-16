Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.38.

WTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW opened at $244.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.93. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $252.99.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,940 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 63,333 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 46,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

